FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen von 10,60 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen soliden Bericht vorgelegt und die Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts des weiterhin sehr hohen Abschlags zum Nettoimmobilienwert halte er die Aktie trotz des ju?ngsten Kursanstiegs fu?r unterbewertet./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 11:08 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 11:16 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
