Grand City Properties Aktie

9,25 EUR +0,05 EUR +0,54 %
STU
9,22 EUR +0,67 EUR +7,84 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,47 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

DZ BANK

Grand City Properties Kaufen

13:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,25 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,54%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen von 10,60 auf 12,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen soliden Bericht vorgelegt und die Jahresziele bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts des weiterhin sehr hohen Abschlags zum Nettoimmobilienwert halte er die Aktie trotz des ju?ngsten Kursanstiegs fu?r unterbewertet./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 11:08 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 11:16 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
9,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
9,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,31 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

