Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties von 12,30 auf 14,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Ein solides erstes Quartal komme mit einem bestätigten Ausblick einher, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In seinem Bewertungsmodell senkte er den Bewertungsabschlag auf den für 2024 erwarteten Nettoimmobilienwert - auf ein weiterhin konservatives Niveau, wie er betonte./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 14:29 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 14:39 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
11,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
11,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,22 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
