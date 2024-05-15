DAX 18.727 -0,8%ESt50 5.074 -0,5%MSCI World 3.472 +1,1%Dow 39.993 +0,2%Nas 16.765 +0,1%Bitcoin 60.883 +0,1%Euro 1,0860 -0,2%Öl 83,54 +0,8%Gold 2.375 -0,5%
Grand City Properties Aktie

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

DZ BANK

Grand City Properties Kaufen

15:51 Uhr
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,55 EUR 0,39 EUR 3,49%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties von 12,30 auf 14,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Ein solides erstes Quartal komme mit einem bestätigten Ausblick einher, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In seinem Bewertungsmodell senkte er den Bewertungsabschlag auf den für 2024 erwarteten Nettoimmobilienwert - auf ein weiterhin konservatives Niveau, wie er betonte./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 14:29 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 14:39 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

