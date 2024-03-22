Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,40 auf 11,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Bewertungsmodelle der europäischen Immobilienbranche in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Jahresbilanzen an. Die unterdurchschnittliche Kursentwicklung sieht der Experte grundsätzlich als Chance. Der Immobilienwerte näherten sich dem Tief des aktuellen Zyklus und die Kreditkennziffern der Unternehmen erschienen weitgehend unter Kontrolle. Dabei sind Unibail, Land Securities und Vonovia seine Favoriten./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 03:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
11,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,34%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,72 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:06
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:06
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:06
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.