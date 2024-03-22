DAX 18.206 +0,2%ESt50 5.031 -0,4%MSCI World 3.428 -0,2%Dow 39.476 -0,8%Nas 16.429 +0,2%Bitcoin 62.071 -0,2%Euro 1,0817 +0,1%Öl 85,83 +0,3%Gold 2.166 +0,0%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,80 EUR -0,09 EUR -0,91 %
FSE
9,86 EUR +0,16 EUR +1,60 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,7 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,80 EUR -0,09 EUR -0,91%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,40 auf 11,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Bewertungsmodelle der europäischen Immobilienbranche in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Jahresbilanzen an. Die unterdurchschnittliche Kursentwicklung sieht der Experte grundsätzlich als Chance. Der Immobilienwerte näherten sich dem Tief des aktuellen Zyklus und die Kreditkennziffern der Unternehmen erschienen weitgehend unter Kontrolle. Dabei sind Unibail, Land Securities und Vonovia seine Favoriten./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 03:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

