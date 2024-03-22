Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:21 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,40 auf 11,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Bewertungsmodelle der europäischen Immobilienbranche in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Jahresbilanzen an. Die unterdurchschnittliche Kursentwicklung sieht der Experte grundsätzlich als Chance. Der Immobilienwerte näherten sich dem Tief des aktuellen Zyklus und die Kreditkennziffern der Unternehmen erschienen weitgehend unter Kontrolle. Dabei sind Unibail, Land Securities und Vonovia seine Favoriten./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 03:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

