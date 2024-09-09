Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12,40 auf 12,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Markt- und Finanzierungsbedingungen würden zunehmend besser, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur europäischen Immobilienbranche nach der Zinswende. Die Bewertungen seien noch niedrig./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 21:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

