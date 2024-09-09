Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12,40 auf 12,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Markt- und Finanzierungsbedingungen würden zunehmend besser, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur europäischen Immobilienbranche nach der Zinswende. Die Bewertungen seien noch niedrig./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 21:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
12,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
12,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,79%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
12,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,97 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
