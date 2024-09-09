DAX 18.450 +0,0%ESt50 4.791 +0,3%MSCI World 3.546 +0,0%Dow 40.830 +1,2%Nas 16.885 +1,2%Bitcoin 51.822 +0,2%Euro 1,1039 +0,0%Öl 71,55 -0,5%Gold 2.506 +0,0%
Grand City Properties Aktie

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
12,84 EUR 0,29 EUR 2,31%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12,40 auf 12,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Markt- und Finanzierungsbedingungen würden zunehmend besser, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur europäischen Immobilienbranche nach der Zinswende. Die Bewertungen seien noch niedrig./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 21:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
12,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
12,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,79%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
12,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,09%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,97 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

