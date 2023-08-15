Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen Rückgang beim operativen Ergebnis (FFO I) gemeldet, da gestiegene Kosten dem Mietwachstum gegenübergestanden hätten, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele seien dennoch angehoben worden, da das flächengleiche Mietwachstum nach wie vor solide sei./ck/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
8,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
7,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,68%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
7,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|11:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|18.05.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:36
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.06.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG