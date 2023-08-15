DAX 15.788 +0,1%ESt50 4.289 +0,0%TDax 3.122 -0,1%Dow 34.946 -1,0%Nas 13.631 -1,1%Bitcoin 26.666 -0,3%Euro 1,0907 +0,0%Öl 85,06 +0,0%Gold 1.901 +0,0%
DAX kaum bewegt -- Vinfast überholt bei Börsendebüt Ford und GM -- Dermapharm wird optimistischer für 2023 -- Grand City Properties wird zuversichtlicher -- H&M, Intel, Bayer, Zalando im Fokus
Top News
UBS-Aktie dennoch etwas fester: UBS und Credit Suisse wird die Veräußerung von Russlandgeschäft untersagt
Grand City Properties-Aktie fester: Grand City Properties wird zuversichtlicher für laufendes Jahr
Grand City Properties Aktie

7,32 EUR +0,11 EUR +1,53 %
STU
7,30 EUR +0,07 EUR +0,97 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,24 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

11:36 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties S.A.
7,32 EUR 0,11 EUR 1,53%
Charts| News| Analysen
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 8,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen Rückgang beim operativen Ergebnis (FFO I) gemeldet, da gestiegene Kosten dem Mietwachstum gegenübergestanden hätten, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele seien dennoch angehoben worden, da das flächengleiche Mietwachstum nach wie vor solide sei./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

