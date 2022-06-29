|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
16,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
12,99 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,33%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
12,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Sander Bunck
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
20,27 €
|09:01 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.03.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
ETF-Sparplan