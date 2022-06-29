  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

12,95EUR
-0,09EUR
-0,69%
08:51:18
STU
13,01CHF
±0,00CHF
±0,00%
07:00:40
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

04.07.2022 09:01

Grand City Properties Underweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 20,60 auf 16,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Die weiter steigenden Basiszinssätze erhöhten die Finanzierungskosten von Immobilien und dämpften die Erwartungen an das Gewinnwachstum der europäischen Immobiliengesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Deshalb habe er seine Ergebnisprognosen für die Sektorunternehmen für die kommenden fünf Jahre um durchschnittlich 11 Prozent reduziert./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2022 / 16:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underweight

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
16,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
12,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,33%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
12,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,73%
Analyst Name:
Sander Bunck 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
20,27 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:01 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
29.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
06.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+56,50%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +56,50%
Ø Kursziel: 20,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Barclays Capital
17 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
18 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +56,50%
Ø Kursziel: 20,27
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

