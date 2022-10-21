  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Grand City Properties Aktie

10,48EUR
-0,25EUR
-2,33%
15:15:08
STU
10,21CHF
-0,43CHF
-4,01%
15:25:51
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
16.11.2022 14:36

Grand City Properties Underweight (Barclays Capital)

Grand City Properties Underweight
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11,20 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal scheine die Erwartungen erfüllt zu haben, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Er hob außerdem die bestätigten Ziele des Immobilienunternehmens für dieses Jahr hervor./tih/ag

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underweight

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
11,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
10,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,97%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
10,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,87%
Analyst Name:
Paul May 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,27 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:36 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
11:56 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
11:31 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
12.10.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+26,59%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,59%
Ø Kursziel: 13,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11 €
Barclays Capital
11 €
UBS AG
12 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,59%
Ø Kursziel: 13,27
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:03 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
13:49 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight
12:27 Uhr Dürr Buy
12:25 Uhr ENCAVIS Buy
12:12 Uhr RWE Outperform
11:57 Uhr CANCOM Buy
11:14 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten
11:11 Uhr Zurich Insurance Neutral
11:10 Uhr Zurich Insurance Buy
11:08 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
11:07 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
11:04 Uhr Alstom Buy
10:57 Uhr Symrise Halten
10:52 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
10:52 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:50 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
10:49 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
10:49 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
10:48 Uhr Iberdrola SA Buy
10:48 Uhr HeidelbergCement Buy
10:47 Uhr Infineon Buy
10:46 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
10:46 Uhr Alstom Neutral
10:45 Uhr Infineon Buy
10:44 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
09:44 Uhr Varta Sell
09:43 Uhr Nagarro Buy
09:41 Uhr Jungheinrich Buy
09:41 Uhr Energiekontor Buy
09:40 Uhr ENCAVIS Hold
09:39 Uhr BayWa Hold
09:39 Uhr Vonovia Buy
09:24 Uhr 1&1 Hold
09:10 Uhr Alstom Overweight
09:06 Uhr Infineon Buy
09:06 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
09:02 Uhr 3U Kaufen
08:52 Uhr Dermapharm Buy
08:42 Uhr Iberdrola SA Outperform
08:41 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
08:20 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
08:10 Uhr Symrise Market-Perform
08:10 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
08:10 Uhr Evonik Outperform
07:59 Uhr EVOTEC Hold
07:58 Uhr BASF Outperform
07:56 Uhr PATRIZIA Buy
07:56 Uhr Zurich Insurance Overweight
07:53 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
07:37 Uhr JENOPTIK Buy

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hatte Ray Dalio im dritten Quartal 2022 im Depot
Blick ins Depot
3. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Veränderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs

Umfrage

Wie finden Sie das von der Ampel-Koalition geplante Bürgergeld?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen