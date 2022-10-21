Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
11,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
10,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,97%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
10,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,27 €
|14:36 Uhr
|11:56 Uhr
|11:31 Uhr
|21.10.22
|12.10.22
|14:36 Uhr
|11:56 Uhr
|11:31 Uhr
|21.10.22
|12.10.22
|11:56 Uhr
|11:31 Uhr
|21.10.22
|12.10.22
|21.09.22
|14:36 Uhr
|04.07.22
|23.05.22
|04.04.22
|21.09.20
|16.09.22
|19.08.22
|16.08.22
|26.07.22
|12.07.22
