|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
9,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
10,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,61%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
9,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Sander Bunck
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,03 €
|08:01 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|08:01 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
