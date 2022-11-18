  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,93EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,10%
08:40:08
STU
9,77CHF
+0,01CHF
+0,07%
09:14:07
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

30.11.2022 08:01

Grand City Properties Underweight (Barclays Capital)

Grand City Properties Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,20 auf 9,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Aktien deutscher Wohnimmobilien-Konzerne seien günstig bewertet und dies dürfte vorerst auch so bleiben, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Gleich mehrere Faktoren machten eine rasche Erholung schwierig. Womöglich sinkende Vermögenswerte und eine höhere Verschuldung seien ebenso wie veränderte Finanzierungskonditionen und eine wegen Investitionen und Dividenden nur begrenzte Generierung freier Barmittel Risiken, die am Horizont lauerten. Ermutigend sei, dass die Konzerne begonnen hätten, darauf zu reagieren. Doch müsse man abwarten, ob dies ausreiche./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.11.2022 / 20:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.11.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underweight

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
9,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
10,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,61%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
9,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,31%
Analyst Name:
Sander Bunck 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,03 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:01 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
18.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+31,32%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,32%
Ø Kursziel: 13,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
8
10
12
14
16
18
Barclays Capital
9 €
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12 €
UBS AG
12 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14,00 €
Aktuelle Analysen

08:14 Uhr easyJet Outperform
08:12 Uhr Kering Outperform
08:11 Uhr Nestlé Sector Perform
08:09 Uhr Yara International ASA Hold
07:53 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
07:45 Uhr Sanofi Equal Weight
07:45 Uhr Glencore Buy
07:43 Uhr Amazon Overweight
07:42 Uhr Rolls-Royce Overweight
07:19 Uhr Inditex Equal Weight
07:12 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Overweight
07:12 Uhr Grand City Properties Underweight
07:12 Uhr LEG Immobilien Underweight
07:12 Uhr TAG Immobilien Overweight
07:12 Uhr Vonovia Equal Weight
06:53 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
06:52 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
06:51 Uhr freenet Neutral
06:50 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
06:50 Uhr 1&1 Neutral
06:49 Uhr Rio Tinto Buy
06:41 Uhr Brenntag Overweight
06:39 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Overweight
06:31 Uhr United Internet Buy
29.11.22 Siemens Buy
29.11.22 HSBC Neutral
29.11.22 Infineon Buy
29.11.22 Salesforce Overweight
29.11.22 Brenntag Kaufen
29.11.22 United Parcel Service Buy
29.11.22 CEWE Stiftung Add
29.11.22 Brenntag Neutral
29.11.22 easyJet Buy
29.11.22 Nestlé Buy
29.11.22 Aroundtown SA Neutral
29.11.22 Under Armour Overweight
29.11.22 Aroundtown SA Buy
29.11.22 easyJet Buy
29.11.22 easyJet Underweight
29.11.22 Nestlé Overweight
29.11.22 Aroundtown SA Buy
29.11.22 Aurubis Add
29.11.22 Aroundtown SA Neutral
29.11.22 Nestlé Buy
29.11.22 Nestlé Sector Perform
29.11.22 Aroundtown SA Buy
29.11.22 Nestlé Market-Perform
29.11.22 Fresenius Overweight
29.11.22 Brenntag Buy
29.11.22 Airbus Buy

