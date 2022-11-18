LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,20 auf 9,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Aktien deutscher Wohnimmobilien-Konzerne seien günstig bewertet und dies dürfte vorerst auch so bleiben, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Gleich mehrere Faktoren machten eine rasche Erholung schwierig. Womöglich sinkende Vermögenswerte und eine höhere Verschuldung seien ebenso wie veränderte Finanzierungskonditionen und eine wegen Investitionen und Dividenden nur begrenzte Generierung freier Barmittel Risiken, die am Horizont lauerten. Ermutigend sei, dass die Konzerne begonnen hätten, darauf zu reagieren. Doch müsse man abwarten, ob dies ausreiche./ajx/ag