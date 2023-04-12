Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Immobilienunternehmens habe den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das gelte auch für den Ausblick./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 19:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
7,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
7,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,57%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
7,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
