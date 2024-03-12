DAX 17.951 -0,1%ESt50 5.001 +0,4%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.005 +0,6%Nas 16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin 66.747 +2,0%Euro 1,0936 +0,1%Öl 83,47 +1,4%Gold 2.164 +0,2%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,11 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,11 %
STU
9,26 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,27 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Barclays Capital

Grand City Properties Underweight

13:21 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,11 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,11%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) der Immobiliengesellschaft sei zwar besser als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Es gebe aber das zweite Jahr in Folge keine Dividende./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
9,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,65%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
9,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,12%
Analyst Name:
Paul May 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,32 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

