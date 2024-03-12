Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) der Immobiliengesellschaft sei zwar besser als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Es gebe aber das zweite Jahr in Folge keine Dividende./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
7,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
9,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,65%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
9,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,32 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
