Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 25,3 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Quartalsergebnisse und Ausblick seien zwar ganz ok, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle am Mittwoch nach den Zahlen. Als Euphoriebremse sieht er aber, dass dafür viel vom zweiten Halbjahr abhänge./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 06:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 06:53 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
26,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
27,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,07%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
25,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|09:16
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:16
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:16
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:16
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.01.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|09:16
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:16
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG