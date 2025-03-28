Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 2,45 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Im weiteren Wochenverlauf anstehende Aussagen zur Umsatzentwicklung sowie die Quartalszahlen am 6. Mai dürften eine weiter gute Geschäftsdynamik der Online-Apotheke belegen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 08:05 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
214,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
121,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
76,86%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
117,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
172,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|12:21
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:21
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:21
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|11.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|12.02.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|09.01.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|12.11.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research