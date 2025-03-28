DAX 22.029 -1,9%ESt50 5.233 -1,9%Top 10 Crypto 11,51 -4,1%Dow 41.584 -1,7%Nas 17.323 -2,7%Bitcoin 75.936 -0,2%Euro 1,0820 +0,0%Öl 74,17 +1,1%Gold 3.118 +1,1%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Im weiteren Wochenverlauf anstehende Aussagen zur Umsatzentwicklung sowie die Quartalszahlen am 6. Mai dürften eine weiter gute Geschäftsdynamik der Online-Apotheke belegen, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 08:05 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
214,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
121,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
76,86%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
117,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,75%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
172,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

12:21 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
14.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net MDAX-Titel Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net MDAX-Papier Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX schließt mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: MDAX am Nachmittag im Minus
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht mittags Verluste
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: Anleger lassen MDAX am Nachmittag steigen
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: Building on a successful 2024, Redcare Pharmacy expects margin uplift and unabated fast growth in 2025, including a doubling of Rx.
EQS Group EQS-News: &#160;Positive judgment of the European Court of Justice strengthens the position of Redcare Pharmacy and its customers.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Jerome Cochet, buy
EQS Group EQS-NVR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
