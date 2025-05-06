Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 11,95 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 197 auf 195 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Ajay Patel passte seine Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an den Quartalsbericht der Dänen an. Für die Aktien sieht er weiter Verdopplungspotenzial./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 18:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
195,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
12,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
139,78 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|10:26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|UBS AG
