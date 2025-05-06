DAX 23.276 +0,1%ESt50 5.259 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,54 +0,3%Dow 40.829 -1,0%Nas 17.690 -0,9%Bitcoin 85.272 -0,2%Euro 1,1369 -0,1%Öl 63,08 +1,7%Gold 3.384 -1,3%
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Super Micro enttäuscht bei Umsatz und Gewinn -- Vonovia, HENSOLDT, BMW, Siemens Healthineers, AMD, Lucid im Fokus
Continental-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Continental-Aktie mit Market-Perform in neuer Analyse
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

13,00 EUR -0,16 EUR -1,18 %
STU
12,36 EUR -0,50 EUR -3,85 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 11,95 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

10:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
13,00 EUR -0,16 EUR -1,18%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 197 auf 195 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Ajay Patel passte seine Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an den Quartalsbericht der Dänen an. Für die Aktien sieht er weiter Verdopplungspotenzial./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 18:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
195,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ajay Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
139,78 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

