Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

10:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 197 auf 195 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Ajay Patel passte seine Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an den Quartalsbericht der Dänen an. Für die Aktien sieht er weiter Verdopplungspotenzial./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 18:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

