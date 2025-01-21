Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

13:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 236 auf 205 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts der Bestrebungen der neuen US-Regierung unter Donald Trump, den Windkraftausbau einzuschränken, dürften sich das Wachstum neuer Windkraftkapazitäten an Land ab dem zweiten Halbjahr 2027 deutlich verlangsamen, schrieb Analyst Alberto Gandolfi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aktuell im Bau befindlich Projekte dürfte derweil nicht im Risiko stehen./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 04:30 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

