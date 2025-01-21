Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,07 Mrd. EURKGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 236 auf 205 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts der Bestrebungen der neuen US-Regierung unter Donald Trump, den Windkraftausbau einzuschränken, dürften sich das Wachstum neuer Windkraftkapazitäten an Land ab dem zweiten Halbjahr 2027 deutlich verlangsamen, schrieb Analyst Alberto Gandolfi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aktuell im Bau befindlich Projekte dürfte derweil nicht im Risiko stehen./mis/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 04:30 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
205,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
12,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alberto Gandolfi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
153,88 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
