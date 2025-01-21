DAX 21.192 -1,0%ESt50 5.163 -1,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,44 -7,4%Dow 44.424 -0,3%Nas 19.954 -0,5%Bitcoin 94.490 -3,6%Euro 1,0517 +0,1%Öl 78,10 -0,4%Gold 2.761 -0,4%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

12,82 EUR -0,13 EUR -0,97 %
STU
12,32 CHF -0,06 CHF -0,49 %
BRX
Marktkap. 13,07 Mrd. EUR

KGV 375,90 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

13:06 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
12,82 EUR -0,13 EUR -0,97%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 236 auf 205 dänischen Kronen gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts der Bestrebungen der neuen US-Regierung unter Donald Trump, den Windkraftausbau einzuschränken, dürften sich das Wachstum neuer Windkraftkapazitäten an Land ab dem zweiten Halbjahr 2027 deutlich verlangsamen, schrieb Analyst Alberto Gandolfi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aktuell im Bau befindlich Projekte dürfte derweil nicht im Risiko stehen./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 04:30 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
205,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alberto Gandolfi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
153,88 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

13:06 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.01.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

