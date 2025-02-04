DAX 21.532 +0,1%ESt50 5.261 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,08 +0,8%Dow 44.576 +0,0%Nas 19.544 -0,6%Bitcoin 94.636 +0,2%Euro 1,0419 +0,4%Öl 75,23 -1,1%Gold 2.869 +0,9%
Zollsorgen: Dow startet kaum verändert -- DAX stabil -- Google-Mutter Alphabet mit Gewinnsprung -- Novo Nordisk weiter von Gewichtssenkern beflügelt -- VW, AMD, Snap, Disney, Uber im Fokus
Snap macht überraschend Gewinn: Snap-Aktie verliert dennoch
AMD-Aktie verliert: NVIDIA-Rivale AMD schlägt Erwartungen - Anleger dennoch enttäuscht
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,79 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,05 %
STU
0,66 GBP +0,01 GBP +1,10 %
BTE
Marktkap. 19,87 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

11:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Vodafone Group PLC
0,79 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,05%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Bewertung der Aktien von Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 72 Pence mit "Neutral" wieder aufgenommen. Der Turnaround in Deutschland bleibe fragil, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Neubewertung./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 22:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
72,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10.932,79%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
0,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.819,02%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,03 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

