Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 19,87 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Bewertung der Aktien von Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 72 Pence mit "Neutral" wieder aufgenommen. Der Turnaround in Deutschland bleibe fragil, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Neubewertung./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 22:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
72,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.932,79%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,66 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.819,02%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:56
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.01.25
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11:56
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.01.25
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.25
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.07.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:56
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.02.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.01.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.