JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

11:56 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Bewertung der Aktien von Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 72 Pence mit "Neutral" wieder aufgenommen. Der Turnaround in Deutschland bleibe fragil, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Neubewertung./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 22:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

