DAX fällt nach gescheiterter Kanzlerwahl unter 23.000-Punkte-Marke
FMC-Aktie stärker: Dialysepezialist überrascht zum Jahresstart
Philips Aktie

22,07 EUR -0,49 EUR -2,17 %
20,99 CHF -0,26 CHF -1,22 %
Marktkap. 20,81 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 3,48%

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

UBS AG

Philips Buy

10:46 Uhr
Philips Buy
Philips N.V.
22,07 EUR -0,49 EUR -2,17%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Papiere der Niederländer dürften negativ auf den Quartalsbericht reagieren, schrieb Graham Doyle am Dienstag. Die Ergebnisse seien zwar gut gewesen, die Senkung des Margenziels falle aber deutlicher aus als gedacht./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 05:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

29,00 €
28,66%
31,40%
28,37 €

Philips N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen