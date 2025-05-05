Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 20,81 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Papiere der Niederländer dürften negativ auf den Quartalsbericht reagieren, schrieb Graham Doyle am Dienstag. Die Ergebnisse seien zwar gut gewesen, die Senkung des Margenziels falle aber deutlicher aus als gedacht./rob/ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 05:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Philips Buy
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,66%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
22,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,40%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
