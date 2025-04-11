DAX 21.055 +0,5%ESt50 4.926 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 11,20 -2,0%Dow 40.525 +0,8%Nas 16.831 +0,6%Bitcoin 75.553 +1,3%Euro 1,1326 -0,2%Öl 64,34 -0,7%Gold 3.218 +0,3%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,80 EUR +0,02 EUR +2,06 %
STU
0,69 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,64 %
LSE
Marktkap. 19,86 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Neutral

14:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC
0,80 EUR 0,02 EUR 2,06%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Pence belassen. Mit Blick auf den britischen Heimatmarkt liege der Fokus derzeit auf der anstehenden Fusion mit Three UK, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Hauptaugenmerk beim Telekomkonzern liege jedoch weiterhin auf der Entwicklung des Deutschland-Geschäfts./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2025 / 14:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2025 / 14:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,68 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,08%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,25%
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:01 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
31.03.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.03.25 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.25 Vodafone Group Kaufen DZ BANK
03.03.25 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

