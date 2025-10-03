September 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im September 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -19,86 Prozent
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -15,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -12,39 Prozent
Platz 26: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -11,15 Prozent
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -8,45 Prozent
Platz 24: Tezos
Tezos: -7,48 Prozent
Platz 23: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,03 Prozent
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: -4,31 Prozent
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -4,08 Prozent
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -3,83 Prozent
Platz 19: Litecoin
Litecoin: -3,72 Prozent
Platz 18: Cardano
Cardano: -2,04 Prozent
Platz 17: Tron
Tron: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 16: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 15: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 14: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 12: Stellar
Stellar: 1,08 Prozent
Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,40 Prozent
Platz 10: Ripple
Ripple: 2,70 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 3,68 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,77 Prozent
Platz 7: Polkadot
Polkadot: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: 4,55 Prozent
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 8,46 Prozent
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 12,61 Prozent
Platz 3: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 17,97 Prozent
Platz 2: Avalanche
Avalanche: 25,46 Prozent
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 42,51 Prozent
