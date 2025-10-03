DAX24.423 +1,3%Est505.646 +1,2%MSCI World4.331 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,46 +1,0%Nas22.844 +0,4%Bitcoin102.408 -0,4%Euro1,1724 ±0,0%Öl64,35 +0,1%Gold3.858 ±0,0%
September 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

03.10.25 03:02 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im September 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im September 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im September 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 30.09.2025. Stand ist der 30.09.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -19,86 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -15,65 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Neo

Neo: -12,39 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -11,15 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tezos

Tezos: -7,48 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Litecoin

Litecoin: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Cardano

Cardano: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tron

Tron: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Stellar

Stellar: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ripple

Ripple: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Polkadot

Polkadot: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Solana

Solana: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 17,97 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Avalanche

Avalanche: 25,46 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 42,51 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com