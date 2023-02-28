Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Adidas will Kanye West-Produkte verkaufen. Morgan Stanley-Chef kündigt Abtritt an. S&P stuft Deutsche Telekom hoch. Rheinmetall-Chef prognostiziert zweistelliges jährliches Wachstum. Siemens Energy will sich offenbar von Anteil an Windar Renovables trennen. Lufthansa könnte im Juni in DAX zurückkehren. Commerzbank-Aktie von BofA-Abstufung belastet.