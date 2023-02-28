  • Suche
21.05.2023 07:01

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher

Zoom Video Communications wird sich am 22.05.2023 zu den Geschäftsergebnissen des am 30.04.2023 beendeten Quartals äußern.

Die Schätzungen von 29 Analysten belaufen sich beim EPS auf durchschnittlich 0,991 USD je Aktie. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten noch 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

26 Analysten gehen im Schnitt von einer Umsatzsteigerung von 0,96 Prozent auf 1,08 Milliarden USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,07 Milliarden USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Auf das gesamte laufende Fiskaljahr blickend, rechnen 32 Analysten im Schnitt mit einem Gewinn von 4,21 USD je Aktie. Im Vorjahr war hier ein Gewinn von 4,37 USD je Aktie vermeldet worden. Den Umsatz taxieren 30 Analysten durchschnittlich auf 4,45 Milliarden USD, gegenüber 4,39 Milliarden USD im Vorjahr.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
20.05.23
Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom (HSBC)
20.05.23
Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom (HSBC)
19.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.net)
19.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.net)
19.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
