2. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das zweite Quartal 2025 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q2 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Merck
Merck: -15,74 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 39: Zalando
Zalando: -13,31 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: -12,42 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 37: BASF
BASF: -11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 36: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -11,43 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -10,87 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: adidas
adidas: -10,79 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -9,63 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -9,26 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -9,00 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -7,18 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -6,30 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 27: Symrise
Symrise: -6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 26: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -5,74 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 25: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 24: Allianz
Allianz: -3,15 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 21: BMW
BMW: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Siemens
Siemens: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 18: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 16: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 6,55 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 14: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 13: RWE
RWE: 6,97 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 12: Continental
Continental: 10,99 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 11,10 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 10: EON SE
EON SE: 12,78 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 9: Bayer
Bayer: 13,14 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 13,46 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 15,53 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 16,01 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 5: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 19,45 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 22,66 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 23,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 37,18 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 77,32 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
