DAX23.910 -0,5%ESt505.303 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,61 +0,9%Dow43.967 +0,3%Nas20.312 +0,2%Bitcoin91.318 -1,2%Euro1,1759 +0,5%Öl66,67 -1,0%Gold3.293 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Lufthansa 823212 HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Palantir A2QA4J Droneshield A2DMAA Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt trotz Zollhoffnung tiefer -- 1&1 meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Buffett spendet Milliarden -- Bayer, Apple, Novo Nordisk, BYD, Eutelsat, NVIDIA, Rüstungsaktien, Metaplanet im Fokus
Top News
2. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal 2. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
DAX zwischen Zoll- und Zinshoffnung: DAX konnte Gewinne nicht halten DAX zwischen Zoll- und Zinshoffnung: DAX konnte Gewinne nicht halten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
25 € Neukundenbonus + 1 Aktie gratis. Hol Dir jetzt Dein finanzen.net ZERO-Depot!
Gewinner & Verlierer

2. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

30.06.25 18:15 Uhr
Erfolgsserie oder Crash? Das bewegte den DAX im zweiten Quartal 2025 | finanzen.net

Das zweite Quartal 2025 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
23.909,6 PKT -123,6 PKT -0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im zweiten Quartal 2054

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q2 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Merck

Merck: -15,74 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 39: Zalando

Zalando: -13,31 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: -12,42 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 37: BASF

BASF: -11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -11,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -10,87 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: adidas

adidas: -10,79 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -9,63 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -9,26 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -7,18 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 27: Symrise

Symrise: -6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -5,74 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 25: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 24: Allianz

Allianz: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Wer­bung

Platz 21: BMW

BMW: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Siemens

Siemens: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 18: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 16: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 14: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 13: RWE

RWE: 6,97 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 12: Continental

Continental: 10,99 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 11,10 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 10: EON SE

EON SE: 12,78 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 9: Bayer

Bayer: 13,14 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 13,46 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 15,53 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 16,01 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 5: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 19,45 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 22,66 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 23,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 37,18 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 77,32 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

18:152. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
18:04Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax schwächelt - Insgesamt starkes zweites Quartal
18:00DAX, Strategy, Nike, OSRAM, Allianz, Munich Re, US-Treasurys - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
18:00DAX, Strategy, Nike, OSRAM, Allianz, Munich Re, US-Treasurys - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
18:00DAX, Strategy, Nike, OSRAM, Allianz, Munich Re, US-Treasurys - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
17:59DAX zwischen Zoll- und Zinshoffnung: DAX konnte Gewinne nicht halten
17:57Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: DAX fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück
17:03Siemens: KI-Experte von Amazon soll digitales Geschäft stärken
mehr