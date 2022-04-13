Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Mittwochnachmittag im Minusbereich

|13.11.2019
|Medigene Hold
|Baader Bank
|12.04.2019
|Medigene Hold
|Baader Bank
|08.03.2019
|Medigene Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|04.01.2019
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|04.01.2019
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|04.01.2019
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|04.01.2019
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|20.12.2018
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|03.12.2018
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|21.11.2018
|Medigene buy
|Baader Bank
|13.11.2019
|Medigene Hold
|Baader Bank
|12.04.2019
|Medigene Hold
|Baader Bank
|08.03.2019
|Medigene Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|28.11.2018
|Medigene neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|10.08.2018
|Medigene Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.03.2008
|MediGene underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.12.2007
|MediGene ausgestoppt
|Der Aktionär
|12.12.2006
|MediGene reduce
|neue märkte
|03.07.2006
|MediGene sell
|Goldman Sachs
|26.04.2006
|MediGene underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.06.22
|Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Dienstagnachmittag billiger
|07.06.22
|Medigene Aktie News: Anleger schicken Medigene am Dienstagmittag ins Minus
|07.06.22
|Medigene Aktie News: Medigene verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
|12.05.22
|IRW-News: Medigene AG: Medigene AG: Dr. Selwyn Ho wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) bei Medigene
|Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Volkswagen
|Biontech strebt Expansion an
|Norma Group: Unterschätztes Wachstumspotenzial beim Wassermanagemen
|Dow Jones Industrial Range-Trading
|DAX-Ausblick - Keiner traut sich vor dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
|Portfolio diversifizieren mit exklusiven Immobilieninvestments
|Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
|Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
|Apple - "Buy or Sell"
|Die EZB ist in einer misslichen Lage
|Besseres Sparbuch: Flexibler Vorsorgeplan mit Top-Zinsen
|Höchstwertung mit 5 Sternen:BSDEX erhält Auszeichnung von Capital
|JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
|Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
|15:00 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|15:00 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
|14:00 Uhr
|MorphoSys AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|13:59 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|07.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|03.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|03.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
|03.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|02.06.22
|Die Top-wikifolios im Mai
|01.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|Preisschock bei Strom, Heizöl und Gas was Verbraucher jetzt tun können
|Jetzt kaufen die Insider was das für Ihre Geldanlage bedeutet
|Vorsicht vor dem Marilyn-Monroe-Effekt so investieren Sie richtig in Edelsteine
|Die 5 größten Anleger-Fehler und Xi-Rallye bei China-Aktien
|Die nächsten Wochen sind entscheidend das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX leichter -- Wall Street uneins -- SAF-HOLLAND macht Haldex erneutes Übernahmeangebot -- Rheinmetall bildet JV mit KMW -- Novavax, Inditex, Bayer, Porsche im Fokus
|16:31 Uhr
|Inditex-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Wachstum übertrifft Erwartungen
|16:30 Uhr
|Signal Iduna hält Ergebnis trotz Großschäden nahezu stabil
|16:30 Uhr
|O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|16:30 Uhr
|O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|16:30 Uhr
|O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|16:30 Uhr
|O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|16:30 Uhr
|O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|16:30 Uhr
|O'KEY Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im PortfolioDas Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
|In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuerstenTop 20
|1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im PortfolioUS-Investitionen
|1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital ManagementPortfolio unter der Lupe
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan