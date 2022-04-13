Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Mittwochnachmittag im Minusbereich

Aktien in diesem Artikel Medigene 2,63 EUR

Die Medigene-Aktie musste um 08.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,3 Prozent auf 2,65 EUR. Bei 2,65 EUR markierte die Medigene-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 2,65 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 6.000 Medigene-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 23.02.2022 bei 4,59 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 42,20 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Medigene-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 21.02.2022 bei 1,90 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 39,33 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 04.05.2022 äußerte sich Medigene zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.03.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals.

Die kommende Q2 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 03.08.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten kalkulieren am 10.08.2023 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2023-Bilanz von Medigene.

Beim EPS gehen Experten im Vorfeld davon aus, dass Medigene 2023 einen Verlust in Höhe von -0,410 EUR ausweisen wird.

