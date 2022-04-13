  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr live: Kollabierende Finanzmärkte - so schützen Anleger jetzt ihr Geld! Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!
08.06.2022 09:02

Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Mittwochnachmittag im Minusbereich

Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Mittwochnachmittag im Minusbereich
Kursentwicklung
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Medigene gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 3,3 Prozent auf 2,65 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Medigene-Aktie musste um 08.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,3 Prozent auf 2,65 EUR. Bei 2,65 EUR markierte die Medigene-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 2,65 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 6.000 Medigene-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 23.02.2022 bei 4,59 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 42,20 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Medigene-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 21.02.2022 bei 1,90 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 39,33 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 04.05.2022 äußerte sich Medigene zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.03.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals.

Die kommende Q2 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 03.08.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten kalkulieren am 10.08.2023 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2023-Bilanz von Medigene.

Beim EPS gehen Experten im Vorfeld davon aus, dass Medigene 2023 einen Verlust in Höhe von -0,410 EUR ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Medigene-Aktie

Diese Unternehmen waren die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021

Hot Stocks heute: Konter möglich, BioNTech-Trade gestartet, Gold hopp oder top

Medigene-Aktie +92 Prozent: BioNTech und Medigene arbeiten bei der Entwicklung von Krebsimmuntherapien zusammen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Medigene
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Medigene
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Medigene

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.06.22
Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Dienstagnachmittag billiger (finanzen.net)
07.06.22
Medigene Aktie News: Anleger schicken Medigene am Dienstagmittag ins Minus (finanzen.net)
07.06.22
Medigene Aktie News: Medigene verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
Medigene-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
12.05.22
IRW-News: Medigene AG: Medigene AG: Dr. Selwyn Ho wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) bei Medigene (dpa-afx)
04.05.22
IRW-News: Medigene AG: Medigene informiert über Q1 2022 (dpa-afx)
25.04.22
IRW-News: Medigene AG: Medigene publiziert Details zur Verstärkung des PRAME-spezifischen TCR-4 durch den PD1-41BB Switch-Rezeptor (dpa-afx)
16.04.22
Diese Unternehmen waren die größten Kapitalvernichter 2021 (finanzen.net)
13.04.22
IRW-News: Medigene AG: Medigene nimmt an kommenden Konferenzen teil (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medigene News
RSS Feed
Medigene zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medigene

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.11.2019Medigene HoldBaader Bank
12.04.2019Medigene HoldBaader Bank
08.03.2019Medigene HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
04.01.2019Medigene buyBaader Bank
04.01.2019Medigene buyBaader Bank
04.01.2019Medigene buyBaader Bank
04.01.2019Medigene buyBaader Bank
20.12.2018Medigene buyBaader Bank
03.12.2018Medigene buyBaader Bank
21.11.2018Medigene buyBaader Bank
13.11.2019Medigene HoldBaader Bank
12.04.2019Medigene HoldBaader Bank
08.03.2019Medigene HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
28.11.2018Medigene neutralIndependent Research GmbH
10.08.2018Medigene HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
19.03.2008MediGene underweightMorgan Stanley
06.12.2007MediGene ausgestopptDer Aktionär
12.12.2006MediGene reduceneue märkte
03.07.2006MediGene sellGoldman Sachs
26.04.2006MediGene underweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medigene nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Aktuell befinden sich die Weltbörsen in einem Bärenmarkt. Diese unruhigen Börsenzeiten verunsichern viele Anleger. Wie können Sie Ihr Geld jetzt am besten schützen? Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr lernen Sie spannende Anlage-Ideen für turbulente Börsenphasen kennen!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Medigene News

07.06.22Medigene Aktie News: Medigene am Dienstagnachmittag billiger
07.06.22Medigene Aktie News: Anleger schicken Medigene am Dienstagmittag ins Minus
07.06.22Medigene Aktie News: Medigene verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
12.05.22IRW-News: Medigene AG: Medigene AG: Dr. Selwyn Ho wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) bei Medigene
Weitere Medigene News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Volkswagen
Biontech strebt Expansion an
Norma Group: Unterschätztes Wachstumspotenzial beim Wassermanagemen
Dow Jones Industrial  Range-Trading
DAX-Ausblick - Keiner traut sich vor dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Portfolio diversifizieren mit exklusiven Immobilieninvestments
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Apple - "Buy or Sell"
Die EZB ist in einer misslichen Lage
Besseres Sparbuch: Flexibler Vorsorgeplan mit Top-Zinsen
Höchstwertung mit 5 Sternen:BSDEX erhält Auszeichnung von Capital
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Medigene-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Medigene Peer Group News

15:00 UhrDGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15:00 UhrDGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
14:00 UhrMorphoSys AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13:59 UhrDGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07.06.22DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.06.22DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.06.22DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
03.06.22DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.06.22Die Top-wikifolios im Mai
01.06.22DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

News von

Preisschock bei Strom, Heizöl und Gas  was Verbraucher jetzt tun können
Jetzt kaufen die Insider  was das für Ihre Geldanlage bedeutet
Vorsicht vor dem Marilyn-Monroe-Effekt  so investieren Sie richtig in Edelsteine
Die 5 größten Anleger-Fehler und Xi-Rallye bei China-Aktien
Die nächsten Wochen sind entscheidend  das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen

News von

Anleger greifen nach Split bei Amazon-Aktie zu - 50 Prozent Potenzial
Dieser Energie-Riese ist ein echtes Schnäppchen
EZB: Signale für die Zinswende
Windenergie-Aktien mit überraschendem Potential
DAX-Marktausblick: DAX startet tiefer - Auftragsschwund in Industrie

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX leichter -- Wall Street uneins -- SAF-HOLLAND macht Haldex erneutes Übernahmeangebot -- Rheinmetall bildet JV mit KMW -- Novavax, Inditex, Bayer, Porsche im Fokus

Deutsche Bank: Bargeldausgabe am Filialschalter soll mittelfristig reduziert werden. Audi plant weitere citynahe Schnelllade-Stationen. Deutsche Börse: Kappungsgrenze im DAX weiterhin unverändert. Deutsche Telekom kontert 'StreamOn'-Verbot mit neuem Tarifmodell. Moderna erhofft sich Zulassung von Omikron-Booster im Spätsommer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Themen in diesem Artikel

Goldminenaktienalle Themenseiten

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Inflation, Nullzins, Bärenmarkt - wie renditestark sind Sie in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen