DAX23.958 -0,7%Est505.662 -0,7%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,89 +2,9%Nas23.725 +0,6%Bitcoin94.423 ±-0,0%Euro1,1536 ±0,0%Öl65,07 +0,5%Gold4.002 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 BYD A0M4W9 DroneShield A2DMAA Lufthansa 823212 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Novo Nordisk A3EU6F RENK RENK73 Microsoft 870747 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Tesla A1CX3T
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- DAX geht unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Amazon steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Apple, DroneShield, Novo Nordisk, TKMS, BYD, Strategy, Netflix im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 44 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 44
DAX in KW 44: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern DAX in KW 44: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
ZERO WINTERDEAL 2025: Bis zu 300 € Prämie + Gratis-Aktie + finanzen.net MSCI World-ETF - Jetzt informieren!
Tops & Flops

Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

01.11.25 02:12 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Oktober 2025: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Oktober deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.751,6 PKT -132,7 PKT -0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Oktober 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Oktober 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -26,49 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -24,91 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: IONOS

IONOS: -22,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -21,81 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Wer­bung

Platz 46: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -16,41 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 45: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -12,95 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 44: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -9,87 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 43: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 42: Fielmann

Fielmann: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Wer­bung

Platz 41: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 40: Talanx

Talanx: -6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 39: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 38: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,93 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 37: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 35: TUI

TUI: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: RTL

RTL: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Wer­bung

Platz 31: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 30: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 29: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 28: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 27: K+S

K+S: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 26: Evonik

Evonik: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 21: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 20: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 19: Fraport

Fraport: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 15: TRATON

TRATON: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 14: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 3,49 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 11: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: AUTO1

AUTO1: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aurubis

Aurubis: 6,31 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 7: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 6,79 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 6: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 7,05 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 5: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 9,13 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 10,10 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 17,34 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 17,93 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 20,31 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:12Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
31.10.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
31.10.25Airbus A340-600 dreht bei Lufthansa doch nochmals Ehrenrunden
31.10.25MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX liegt schlussendlich im Minus
31.10.25Lufthansa: Allegris Ende 2026 in jedem dritten Interkontflugzeug
31.10.25Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX nachmittags leichter
31.10.25Thyssenkrupp: Erneuter Chefwechsel bei Stahlsparte - mit Marie Jaroni erstmals Frau an Spitze
31.10.25Thyssenkrupp: Erneuter Chefwechsel bei Stahlsparte - erstmals Frau an Spitze
mehr