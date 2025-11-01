Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Oktober deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Oktober 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -26,49 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -24,91 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: IONOS
IONOS: -22,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -21,81 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 46: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -16,41 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 45: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -12,95 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 44: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -9,87 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 43: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 42: Fielmann
Fielmann: -7,88 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 41: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 40: Talanx
Talanx: -6,80 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 39: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 38: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,93 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 37: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 35: TUI
TUI: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: RTL
RTL: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 31: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 30: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 29: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 28: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 27: K+S
K+S: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 26: Evonik
Evonik: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 21: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 20: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 19: Fraport
Fraport: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,84 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 15: TRATON
TRATON: 2,05 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 14: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 3,49 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 11: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 4,80 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: AUTO1
AUTO1: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Aurubis
Aurubis: 6,31 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 7: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 6,79 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 6: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 7,05 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 5: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 9,13 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 10,10 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 17,34 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 17,93 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 20,31 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
