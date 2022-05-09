  • Suche
07.06.2022 15:58

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester
Aktie im Fokus
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,2 Prozent auf 104,56 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 07.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 2,2 Prozent auf 104,56 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 104,56 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 103,58 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 1.060 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 69,51 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 77,00 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 12.05.2022 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 35,79 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Am 23.05.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.073,80 USD  ein Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

06.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
06.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagmittag (finanzen.net)
06.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

