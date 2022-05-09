Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 07.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 2,2 Prozent auf 104,56 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 104,56 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 103,58 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 1.060 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 69,51 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 77,00 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 12.05.2022 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 35,79 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Am 23.05.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.073,80 USD  ein Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,05 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock