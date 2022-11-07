Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag in Rot

Die Aktie notierte um 12:22 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im Frankfurt-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 78,02 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 77,61 EUR nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 77,61 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 31 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 05.11.2021 bei 242,75 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 67,86 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 03.10.2022 auf bis zu 74,54 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,67 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 21.11.2022 terminiert. Mit der Präsentation der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

