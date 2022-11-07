  • Suche
07.11.2022 09:02

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag in Rot

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag in Rot
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Frankfurt-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,1 Prozent auf 78,02 EUR.
Die Aktie notierte um 12:22 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im Frankfurt-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 78,02 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 77,61 EUR nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 77,61 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 31 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 05.11.2021 bei 242,75 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 67,86 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 03.10.2022 auf bis zu 74,54 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,67 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 21.11.2022 terminiert. Mit der Präsentation der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Hoffnung auf Turnaround
Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen
Cathie Wood bleibt ihrer Investmentstrategie trotz der Tech-Krise treu: Kursrücksetzer bei spekulativen, wachstumsorientierten Aktien nutzte sie zuletzt immer wieder zum antizyklischen (Nach-)Kauf. Sie ist überzeugt: Langfristig werde kein Weg an den disruptiven Unternehmen vorbeiführen - Robinhood sieht Wood dabei weiterhin als den Broker der Zukunft.
09:02 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagvormittag ab (finanzen.net)
09:02 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag in Rot (finanzen.net)
06.11.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

