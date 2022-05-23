Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag gestärkt

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 08.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 116,84 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 118,80 EUR. Bei 118,80 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 544 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.08.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 341,00 EUR an. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 65,74 Prozent zulegen. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 51,74 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,78 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

