  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
08.07.2022 15:54

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag gestärkt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag gestärkt
Kursentwicklung
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 0,4 Prozent im Plus bei 116,84 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 08.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 116,84 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 118,80 EUR. Bei 118,80 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 544 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.08.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 341,00 EUR an. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 65,74 Prozent zulegen. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 51,74 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,78 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
07.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
07.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

01.07.22Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"
23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
07.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain
07.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag
07.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications: Bull vs. Bear
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Etsy Inc.: Eine Onlinehandelsplattform der besonderen Art mit großem Wachstumspotenzial außerhalb der USA
DAX Daytrading mit Knockout Zertifikaten
Microsoft auf dem Prüfstand - Aktie mit Schwung
Apple  wie weit trägt die Rally?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, Continental, Deutsche Bank
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Zalando, Übernahmegerüchte bei Robinhood und wieso 99 Prozent der Krypto-Assets auf null fallen werden
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Too Uniper to fail?!
Lending, Staking, Mining: Was sich hinter den Blockchain-Mechanismen verbirgt
Bereits ab 25.000 : Bestandsimmobilien-Deals in institutioneller Qualität
Glück im Unglück
Tagesgeld Plus: Sicher und flexibel
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Urlaubszeit = Einbruchszeit. So schützen Sie Ihr Eigenheim
Spielzeug am Prime Day günstig kaufen - so klappts
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Tablet am Prime Day 2022 kaufen: So machen Sie jetzt schon Schnäppchen
16 Grad Celsius in der Nacht? Jetzt zeigt sich das ganze Energie-Drama

News von

9 Dividenden-Aktien, die Sie sicher durch eine Rezession bringen
Dax: Die letzte Chance vor dem nächsten Knall
Düsteres Kursziel für die Aktie von Nel Asa
Rheinmetall Absturz - Wie kann es jetzt weitergehen?
Shell: Anleger zeigen sich begeistert von Aktie - Das sind die Gründe

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX höher -- Wall Street im Minus -- Regierung könnte sich mit über 30% an Uniper beteiligen -- Twitter-Übernahme wohl ernsthaft gefährdet -- BMW, TAG im Fokus

USA: Arbeitslosigkeit bleibt auf niedrigem Niveau. Gazprombank prüft möglichen Verkauf ihrer Schweizer Tochter. OMV verbucht millionenschwere Belastungen durch Sondereffekte. Eurowings plant zweistellige Preissteigerungen. Boeing-CEO stellt Zukunft der 737 Max 10 in Frage. Elliott widersetzt sich anscheinend Swedish-Match-Übernahme durch Philip Morris.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22/27: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen