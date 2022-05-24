  • Suche
09.08.2022 10:13

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag billiger

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,8 Prozent bei 113,18 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:22 Uhr 0,8 Prozent auf 113,18 EUR. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 111,66 EUR. Bei 111,66 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 94 Stück gehandelt.

Am 11.08.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 335,00 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 66,21 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 46,99 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD, nach 1,32 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.073,80 USD vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD in den Büchern standen.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2022 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2024 rechnen Experten am 06.09.2023.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,81 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

08:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Dienstagvormittag ein (finanzen.net)
08.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
08.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Montagmittag an (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

