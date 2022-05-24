Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag billiger

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:22 Uhr 0,8 Prozent auf 113,18 EUR. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 111,66 EUR. Bei 111,66 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 94 Stück gehandelt.

Am 11.08.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 335,00 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 66,21 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 46,99 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 23.05.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD, nach 1,32 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.073,80 USD vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD in den Büchern standen.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2022 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2024 rechnen Experten am 06.09.2023.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,81 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com