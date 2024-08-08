Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Nachmittag

DAX17.714 +0,2%ESt504.674 +0,1%MSCIW3.439 +0,3%Dow39.431 ±-0,0%Nas16.656 ±-0,0%Bitcoin55.272 -2,4%Euro1,0924 +0,1%Öl79,50 +0,7%Gold2.429 +0,1%
09.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 56,22 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
51,43 EUR 1,10 EUR 2,19%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr bei 56,22 USD und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 56,53 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 56,17 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 56,17 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 81.602 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. 35,01 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 06.08.2024 bei 55,60 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 1,10 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,70 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,14 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,25 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2026-Bilanz am 25.08.2025.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
