Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 0,1 Prozent auf 79,44 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 81,30 EUR. Bei 80,29 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 530 Aktien.

Bei 234,55 EUR markierte der Titel am 17.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 66,13 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 71,00 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 09.11.2022 erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,89 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Am 21.11.2022 dürfte die Q3 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Experten kalkulieren am 06.12.2023 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,71 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com