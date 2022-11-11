  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.11.2022 15:58

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 79,44 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 0,1 Prozent auf 79,44 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 81,30 EUR. Bei 80,29 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 530 Aktien.

Bei 234,55 EUR markierte der Titel am 17.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 66,13 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 71,00 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 09.11.2022 erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,89 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Am 21.11.2022 dürfte die Q3 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Experten kalkulieren am 06.12.2023 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,71 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:58 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
11:43 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagmittag fester (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.11.22
Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen (finanzen.net)
06.11.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

07.11.22Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen
10.11.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
10.11.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag ins Plus
10.11.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Aufwind
06.11.22Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
11.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
21.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
25.10.22Better Cloud Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. RingCentral
27.10.22Bear of the Day: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
03.11.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Goldpreis - Diese Level sind jetzt wichtig
Amazon.com – Erholungsrally oder mehr?
Silberpreis nahe 22 Dollar - Anleger schöpfen neuen Mut
Vontobel: Einladung zum Livestream: Investieren in Zeiten angespannter Geopolitik – Dienstag, 15. November 2022 um 9.00 Uhr CET
RWE zeigt Gewinnsprung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Brutale Earnings Season für Big Techs - wieso bleibt Apple die Ausnahme?
Halbleiterindustrie im Anleger Fokus - #Research-Talk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital
Schwerpunkt der Woche: „Lame Duck“ Biden?
Sicherheit, Vertrauen, Kundenzentriertheit. Diese Werte verfolgt die BSDEX seit 2019.
Das Comeback
Impact Investing: Nachhaltiges Investieren mit Impact Investment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So teuer wird die Klima-Rechnung für Vermieter
Döner für zehn Euro – Frech oder alternativlos?
So profitieren Steuerzahler vom Inflationsausgleich
Peak-Inflations-Euphorie und der neue Anti-China-Kurs
Die Angst vor der Krypto-Lawine – was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Freude über US-Inflationsdaten: DAX stärker -- Wall Street uneins -- Kryptobörse FTX.com offiziell insolvent -- Daimler Truck optimistisch -- Aurora Cannabis, Bayer im Fokus

Deutsche HVPI-Inflation klettert auf 11,6 Prozent. Salzgitter mit verhaltenem Ausblick auf 2023. Richemont verbucht hohen Halbjahresverlust. Jungheinrich verbessert Umsatz und Gewinn. CEWE mit schwarzen Zahlen. Stabilus übertrifft Erwartungen im Geschäftsjahr. Passagieraufkommen am Frankfurter Flughafen deutlich gestiegen. RWE ist bei Offshore-Wind-Ausschreibung erfolgreich. Neuer Twitter-Eigentümer Elon Musk schließt Insolvenz nicht aus.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22/45: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 22/45: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Big Mac Index im Jahr 2022
Big Mac Index: So viel kostete der Burger
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Verschwendung von Steuergeldern: Das Schwarzbuch 2022/2023
Steuerverschwendung
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Katar wirft Berlin vor der WM eine Doppelmoral vor, zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen