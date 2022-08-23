Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit Kursplus

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 12:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 79,90 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,90 EUR. Bei 76,27 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 53 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 250,00 EUR markierte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 68,04 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 76,02 EUR am 06.09.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,10 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie verdient. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 vorlegen.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,71 USD je Aktie aus.

