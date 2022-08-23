  • Suche
14.09.2022 13:54

14.09.2022 13:54

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Nachmittag Tendenz

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Nachmittag Tendenz
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Mittwochnachmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Mit einem Wert von 78,85 EUR bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt auf dem Niveau des Vortages.
Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel und tendierte um 04:22 Uhr bei 78,85 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 79,90 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 76,27 EUR aus. Bei 76,27 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 106 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 04.11.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 250,00 EUR an. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 68,46 Prozent Luft nach oben. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 76,02 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 06.09.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 3,72 Prozent.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.08.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 7,63 Prozent auf 1.099,46 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.12.2022 erfolgen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

RSS Feed
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
