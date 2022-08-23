Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Donnerstagnachmittag Vortagesniveau

|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.22
|Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang
|11.09.22
|Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
|14.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Nachmittag Tendenz
|14.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit Kursplus
|22.08.22
|Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
|14.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag schwächer
|08.09.22
|Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck
|23.08.22
|Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter
|23.08.22
|Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
|16.08.22
|Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Hit the Skids Tuesday Morning
|Starbucks – Sprung über die Hürden
|Vontobel: Flughafen Zürich mit höherem Passagieraufkommen
|Weltweit größter Hedgefonds nicht allzu optimistisch. Brechen die Märkte nochmal ein?
|Bitcoin kämpft um 20.000-Dollar-Marke - Ethereum-Upgrade vollzogen
|Musk hat weiterhin keine Lust auf Twitter
|Fünf aktuelle Investment Buzzwörter, die jeder Anleger kennen sollte
|Aktienkurs von Kion bricht um weitere 30 Prozent ein
|Auf Inflation folgt Rezession?
|Investieren wie die Profis - Portfoliodiversifikation mit Private Real Estate
|Weniger ist mehr
|Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
|BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
|JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
|Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Nach US-Inflationsschock: DAX etwas tiefer -- Wall Street im Minus -- Tesla mit Klage konfrontiert -- Ethereum-Merge vollzogen -- Delivery Hero, Shell, Airbus, Vodafone im Fokus
Adobe kauft Figma für mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar. Henkel kauft Thermexit-Geschäft von Nanoramic. Rückgang der Atomstrom-Produktion kostet Betreiber EDF weitere Milliarden. Daimler Truck kritisiert Energiebürokratie des Bundes. Bernstein belässt Bayer auf 'Outperform'. H&M-Geschäfte schwächeln im Sommer. Atlantia will seinen HOCHTIEF-Anteil wohl an ACS abstoßen - ACS-Aktie im Plus.
|17:31 Uhr
|Hot Stocks heute: Sixt hebt die Prognosen an, die Vorzugsaktien bieten einen enormen Discount - Heidelberger Druck im Check
|17:29 Uhr
|Fundación Ojos del Mundo: Javier Bardem's iris to help fight avoidable blindness
|17:28 Uhr
|Tenorshare Software jetzt kompatibel mit Apple iOS 16
|17:27 Uhr
|ELEVATION CAPITAL GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF OAKVILLE SELF STORAGE IN ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA BY ELEVATION FUND 8, LLC.
|17:26 Uhr
|Value Stream Management Consortium Releases Latest State of Value Stream Management Report
|17:25 Uhr
|DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch
|17:25 Uhr
|DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english
|17:24 Uhr
|DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2022Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael BurryDepot aufgeräumt
|2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im PortfolioBlick ins 13F-Formular
|Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller ZeitenSpielekonsolen
|2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im DepotUS-Werte im Portfolio
|2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im PortfolioDas Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
ETF-Sparplan