Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteidigt am Donnerstagnachmittag Vortagesniveau

Bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ließ sich um 04:22 Uhr kaum Bewegung zum Vortag ausmachen. Im XETRA-Handel hat das Papier einen Wert von 79,22 EUR. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 84,99 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,00 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 84,99 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 683 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 04.11.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 250,00 EUR an. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 68,31 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 06.09.2022 bei 76,02 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 4,21 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,05 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.099,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Mit der Q3 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.12.2022 gerechnet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,71 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

