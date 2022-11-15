Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

Um 04:22 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Frankfurt-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 84,24 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 82,36 EUR ein. Bei 82,36 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Bisher wurden heute 450 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 17.11.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 234,95 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 64,15 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 71,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.11.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 18,65 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 7,63 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.099,46 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.021,50 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2023 wird am 21.11.2022 erwartet. Am 06.12.2023 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q3 2024 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,71 USD fest.

