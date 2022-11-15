  • Suche
15.11.2022 15:26

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Frankfurt-Handel zuletzt um 0,1 Prozent auf 84,24 EUR nach.
Um 04:22 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Frankfurt-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 84,24 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 82,36 EUR ein. Bei 82,36 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Bisher wurden heute 450 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 17.11.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 234,95 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 64,15 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 71,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.11.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 18,65 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 7,63 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.099,46 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.021,50 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2023 wird am 21.11.2022 erwartet. Am 06.12.2023 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q3 2024 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,71 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

10:07 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Mittag (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
14.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbußen (finanzen.net)
07.11.22
Greift Cathie Wood erneut ins fallende Messer? Wood hat bei Robinhood-Aktien beherzt zugegriffen (finanzen.net)
06.11.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

