16.11.2022 08:05

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es um 1,2 Prozent auf 83,24 EUR abwärts.
Um 09:22 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Frankfurt-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 83,24 EUR. Bei 83,24 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 83,24 EUR.

Bei einem Wert von 234,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (17.11.2021). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 64,57 Prozent niedriger. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 09.11.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 71,00 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 17,24 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,36 USD erwirtschaftet worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD eingefahren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen am 06.12.2023.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,71 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

