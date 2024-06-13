Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 57,04 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 57,04 USD nach. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 56,84 USD. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 57,40 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 83.842 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 33,07 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 17.06.2024 bei 56,84 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 0,35 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,14 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie.

