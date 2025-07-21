DAX24.042 -1,1%ESt505.290 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,95 +1,7%Dow44.374 +0,1%Nas20.878 -0,5%Bitcoin101.424 +1,0%Euro1,1757 +0,5%Öl68,19 -1,3%Gold3.428 +1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Clara Technologies A3E4MS RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Opendoor Technologies A2QHR0 DroneShield A2DMAA Lufthansa 823212 EVOTEC 566480 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Infineon 623100 BASF BASF11 Sartorius vz. 716563
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zollstreit weiter im Blick: DAX büßt letztlich stark ein -- SMA Solar mit unerwartet hohem Quartalsverlust -- NXP, DroneShield, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, Trump Media im Fokus
Top News
Diese KI-Aktie schlägt Chipriese NVIDIA - und kaum einer spricht darüber Diese KI-Aktie schlägt Chipriese NVIDIA - und kaum einer spricht darüber
DHL-Aktie: DHL-Aktie: Fitch bestätigt "A-" Rating mit stabilem Ausblick DHL-Aktie: DHL-Aktie: Fitch bestätigt "A-" Rating mit stabilem Ausblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Jetzt Gratis-Aktie sichern! Konto bei XTB eröffnen, Geld einzahlen, Aktie erhalten. Infos: aktien.xtb.com/gratis-aktie. Investments bergen Risiken.
Kursverlauf

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert

22.07.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ bei 74,50 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
63,44 EUR -0,32 EUR -0,50%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 15:53 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ bei 74,50 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bei 74,90 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bisher bei 74,26 USD. Bei 74,61 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 349.850 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. 24,54 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 26,08 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Communications ließ sich am 21.05.2025 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,81 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,69 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 25.08.2025 erfolgen.

Für das Jahr 2026 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,61 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen