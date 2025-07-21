Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert

Kursverlauf

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ bei 74,50 USD.

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 15:53 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ bei 74,50 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bei 74,90 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Communications-Aktie bisher bei 74,26 USD. Bei 74,61 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 349.850 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. 24,54 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 26,08 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Communications ließ sich am 21.05.2025 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,81 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,69 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 25.08.2025 erfolgen.

Für das Jahr 2026 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,61 USD je Aktie aus.

