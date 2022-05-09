  • Suche
24.06.2022 08:01

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel an und legte um 2,9 Prozent auf 112,66 EUR zu.
Die Aktie notierte um 24.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im Frankfurt-Handel legte sie um 2,9 Prozent auf 112,66 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 112,66 EUR. Bei 112,66 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein.

Am 08.07.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 343,30 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 67,18 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 19.05.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 79,57 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 41,59 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie verdient. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.073,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 12,29 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,05 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Starinvestorin Cathie Wood
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
Obwohl die Aktie des Video-Konferenz-Anbieters Zoom seit Jahresbeginn massiv verloren hat, zeigt selbst das negativste Szenario in der Simulation von ARK Invest das enorme Potential der Aktie.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

