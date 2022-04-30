  • Suche
30.06.2022 12:03

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagmittag südwärts

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagmittag südwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 3,0 Prozent auf 104,98 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 30.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 3,0 Prozent auf 104,98 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 104,40 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 108,02 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 08.07.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 342,95 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 69,39 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 36,34 Prozent sinken.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 310,50 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 23.05.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel  Abschlussdatum 30.04.2022  vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Am 07.09.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,05 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

29.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
29.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
29.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
29.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
29.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten
29.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Verlusten
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
06.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Vontobel: Noch bis 04.07.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Der Markt testet die SNB
DAX verliert wichtigen Support bei 12.800 aus der Hand
Kursstabilisierung nach Gap Down im Fokus
Nike kündigt Aktienrückkauf an
Alle Trading-News
Podcast: Ist das Potenzial von Öl-Aktien ausgeschöpft? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner, DJE Kapital
Das japanische Rätsel
Darum sollten Sie Ihr Portfolio jetzt um digitalen Immobilieninvestments erweitern
Sind Luxus-Aktien krisensicher?
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik - wie können Investoren reagieren?
Krypto-Assets Uniswap und Chainlink mit innovativen Geschäftsmodellen
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
