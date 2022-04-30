Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagmittag südwärts

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 30.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 3,0 Prozent auf 104,98 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 104,40 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 108,02 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 08.07.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 342,95 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 69,39 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 36,34 Prozent sinken.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 310,50 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 23.05.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel  Abschlussdatum 30.04.2022  vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Am 07.09.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,05 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com