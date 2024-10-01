DAX19.325 -0,8%ESt505.000 -1,3%MSCIW3.723 ±0,0%Dow42.330 ±0,0%Nas18.189 +0,4%Bitcoin56.906 +0,1%Euro1,1143 +0,1%Öl71,83 +0,1%Gold2.640 +0,2%
Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.10.24 02:44 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2024 ab

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im dritten Quartal 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q3 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -60,35 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polygon

Polygon: -41,92 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polkadot

Polkadot: -35,78 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Chainlink

Chainlink: -34,71 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -33,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ethereum

Ethereum: -31,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -31,60 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -29,11 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: VeChain

VeChain: -27,14 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -26,54 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -26,09 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Neo

Neo: -24,82 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -23,65 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Uniswap

Uniswap: -23,00 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Avalanche

Avalanche: -21,59 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -19,63 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Cardano

Cardano: -15,53 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Toncoin

Toncoin: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: -6,40 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Stellar

Stellar: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ripple

Ripple: 19,60 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 38,89 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 39,02 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com