Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2024: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q3 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -60,35 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Polygon
Polygon: -41,92 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Polkadot
Polkadot: -35,78 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Chainlink
Chainlink: -34,71 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -33,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ethereum
Ethereum: -31,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -31,60 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -29,11 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: VeChain
VeChain: -27,14 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -26,54 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -26,09 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Neo
Neo: -24,82 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -23,65 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Uniswap
Uniswap: -23,00 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Avalanche
Avalanche: -21,59 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -19,63 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: -15,53 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Toncoin
Toncoin: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: -6,40 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -6,20 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Stellar
Stellar: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ripple
Ripple: 19,60 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 38,89 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 39,02 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com