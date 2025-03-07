DAX23.009 -1,8%ESt505.468 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto12,20 -2,4%Dow42.802 +0,5%Nas18.196 +0,7%Bitcoin79.731 +0,3%Euro1,0835 ±0,0%Öl70,45 +1,5%Gold2.911 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Eutelsat Communications A0HGPT RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Palantir A2QA4J Microsoft 870747 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Gewinnmitnahmen: DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen fest -- Porsche Holding schreibt milliardenschweren Verlust -- Broadcom-Zahlen begeistern -- BigBear.ai, Palantir, HPE im Fokus
Top News
Krypto-Gipfel mit Trump: USA auf dem Weg zur Bitcoin-Supermacht? Krypto-Gipfel mit Trump: USA auf dem Weg zur Bitcoin-Supermacht?
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 10 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 10
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 10: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

09.03.25 01:11 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: So lief die Kryptomarkt-Performance in KW 10 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9230 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
79.730,7795 EUR 204,2890 EUR 0,26%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
86.364,3379 USD 221,2857 USD 0,26%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.035,7390 EUR 5,1529 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.205,1115 USD 5,5816 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9231 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,1604 EUR 0,0146 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3402 USD 0,0158 USD 0,68%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
127,4624 EUR 1,0911 EUR 0,86%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
138,0673 USD 1,1819 USD 0,86%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,7494 EUR 0,0068 EUR 0,92%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,8118 USD 0,0074 USD 0,92%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
546,7261 EUR -0,7703 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
592,2134 USD -0,8343 USD -0,14%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1784 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,55%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1932 USD 0,0011 USD 0,55%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
94,5670 EUR 0,1230 EUR 0,13%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
102,4349 USD 0,1332 USD 0,13%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2249 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,12%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2436 USD -0,0003 USD -0,12%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
127,1372 EUR 0,7087 EUR 0,56%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
137,7150 USD 0,7677 USD 0,56%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 10/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.03.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Cardano

Cardano: -27,64 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -22,81 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Solana

Solana: -20,36 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polygon

Polygon: -20,08 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Litecoin

Litecoin: -19,83 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -19,68 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Stellar

Stellar: -19,20 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ripple

Ripple: -18,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -17,21 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: -14,47 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -14,41 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Uniswap

Uniswap: -13,93 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Toncoin

Toncoin: -13,76 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Polkadot

Polkadot: -13,76 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Neo

Neo: -13,07 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -12,20 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: VeChain

VeChain: -12,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tezos

Tezos: -11,69 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -7,79 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,93 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 15,09 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com