KW 10: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 10/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.03.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.
Platz 30: Cardano
Cardano: -27,64 Prozent
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -22,81 Prozent
Platz 28: Solana
Solana: -20,36 Prozent
Platz 27: Polygon
Polygon: -20,08 Prozent
Platz 26: Litecoin
Litecoin: -19,83 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -19,68 Prozent
Platz 24: Stellar
Stellar: -19,20 Prozent
Platz 23: Ripple
Ripple: -18,85 Prozent
Platz 22: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -17,21 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: -14,47 Prozent
Platz 20: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -14,41 Prozent
Platz 19: Uniswap
Uniswap: -13,93 Prozent
Platz 18: Toncoin
Toncoin: -13,76 Prozent
Platz 17: Polkadot
Polkadot: -13,76 Prozent
Platz 16: Neo
Neo: -13,07 Prozent
Platz 15: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -12,20 Prozent
Platz 14: VeChain
VeChain: -12,08 Prozent
Platz 13: Tezos
Tezos: -11,69 Prozent
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -7,79 Prozent
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,53 Prozent
Platz 10: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,93 Prozent
Platz 9: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,96 Prozent
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,19 Prozent
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: -0,11 Prozent
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,07 Prozent
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 3: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 15,09 Prozent
