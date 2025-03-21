KW 12: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 12/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 16.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.
Platz 30: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -4,16 Prozent
Platz 29: Polygon
Polygon: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,84 Prozent
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -0,61 Prozent
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 24: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 23: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 22: Solana
Solana: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 20: Monero
Monero: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 19: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: 1,60 Prozent
Platz 16: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,60 Prozent
Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: 3,50 Prozent
Platz 13: Toncoin
Toncoin: 3,84 Prozent
Platz 12: Polkadot
Polkadot: 3,92 Prozent
Platz 11: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 10: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 4,03 Prozent
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: 4,03 Prozent
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 4,28 Prozent
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 4,30 Prozent
Platz 6: Chainlink
Chainlink: 4,47 Prozent
Platz 5: Stellar
Stellar: 5,47 Prozent
Platz 4: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,60 Prozent
Platz 3: Tron
Tron: 11,18 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 11,33 Prozent
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 11,45 Prozent
