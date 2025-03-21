DAX22.892 -0,5%ESt505.424 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto12,18 +4,3%Dow41.985 +0,1%Nas17.784 +0,5%Bitcoin77.248 +0,3%Euro1,0814 -0,6%Öl72,11 -0,2%Gold3.023 ±0,0%
KW 12: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

23.03.25 01:11 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9195 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
77.248,2321 EUR 193,6282 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84.003,5451 USD 210,5609 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.824,9414 EUR 4,2056 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.984,5315 USD 4,5734 USD 0,23%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9196 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,1838 EUR 0,0065 EUR 0,30%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3748 USD 0,0070 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
118,3975 EUR 0,3196 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
128,7513 USD 0,3476 USD 0,27%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
575,2501 EUR -0,5891 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
625,5554 USD -0,6406 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6488 EUR 0,0044 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7055 USD 0,0048 USD 0,68%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1541 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,24%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1676 USD 0,0004 USD 0,24%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
118,2453 EUR 0,1623 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
128,5858 USD 0,1765 USD 0,14%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2185 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2376 USD 0,0005 USD 0,20%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
84,2558 EUR 0,3711 EUR 0,44%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
91,6239 USD 0,4036 USD 0,44%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 12/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 16.03.2025 und dem 21.03.2025. Stand ist der 21.03.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polygon

Polygon: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Solana

Solana: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Monero

Monero: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Toncoin

Toncoin: 3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Polkadot

Polkadot: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Chainlink

Chainlink: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Stellar

Stellar: 5,47 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,60 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tron

Tron: 11,18 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 11,33 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 11,45 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com