KW 23: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 23/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,25 Prozent
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -6,11 Prozent
Platz 27: Monero
Monero: -5,62 Prozent
Platz 26: Avalanche
Avalanche: -5,58 Prozent
Platz 25: Solana
Solana: -4,32 Prozent
Platz 24: Chainlink
Chainlink: -3,56 Prozent
Platz 23: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,37 Prozent
Platz 20: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,34 Prozent
Platz 19: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,27 Prozent
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,20 Prozent
Platz 17: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,01 Prozent
Platz 16: VeChain
VeChain: -1,94 Prozent
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 14: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 13: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 12: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 11: Neo
Neo: -0,83 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,69 Prozent
Platz 9: Stellar
Stellar: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 8: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 4: Ripple
Ripple: 0,24 Prozent
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,16 Prozent
