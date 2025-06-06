DAX24.304 -0,1%ESt505.430 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,88 +2,4%Dow42.763 +1,1%Nas19.530 +1,2%Bitcoin92.646 ±-0,0%Euro1,1399 ±0,0%Öl66,65 +2,1%Gold3.311 ±0,0%
US-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: DAX geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuwächsen -- Spionage-Vorwürfe & Co. verunsichern Palantir-Anleger -- Broadcom enttäuscht -- Tesla, VW im Fokus
KW 23: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
KW 23: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 23: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

08.06.25 03:19 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und mehr: So performten Kryptowährungen in Kalenderwoche 23 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 23

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 23/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,25 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Monero

Monero: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Avalanche

Avalanche: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Solana

Solana: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Chainlink

Chainlink: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Uniswap

Uniswap: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,01 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: VeChain

VeChain: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tezos

Tezos: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Neo

Neo: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Stellar

Stellar: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ripple

Ripple: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

