DAX18.322 +0,8%ESt504.841 +0,7%MSCIW3.587 +0,5%Dow40.660 +0,2%Nas17.632 +0,2%Bitcoin53.861 +0,8%Euro1,1020 ±0,0%Öl79,58 -1,7%Gold2.508 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Varta A0TGJ5 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Freundlicher Abschluss einer starken Handelswoche: DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Bayer gewinnt US-Glyphosatstreit -- Goldpreis mit Rekord -- NEL ASA, JD.com im Fokus
Top News
Aktien: Warum nicht alle Chip-Unternehmen vom KI-Hype so profitieren wie NVIDIA
Varta-Aktie: Rettungsplan für Varta - Porsche investiert
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 33: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

18.08.24 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 33: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9066 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
53.860,7082 EUR 442,6968 EUR 0,83%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
59.416,4426 USD 488,3610 USD 0,83%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.367,1998 EUR 17,2006 EUR 0,73%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.611,3765 USD 18,9748 USD 0,73%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9065 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
492,1269 EUR 20,7009 EUR 4,39%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
542,8898 USD 22,8363 USD 4,39%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
128,4861 EUR 2,2580 EUR 1,79%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
141,7394 USD 2,4909 USD 1,79%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,5129 EUR 0,0013 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5658 USD 0,0014 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0932 EUR 0,0022 EUR 2,38%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1028 USD 0,0024 USD 2,38%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,1223 EUR 0,0007 EUR 0,61%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,1350 USD 0,0008 USD 0,61%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
61,3632 EUR 1,0816 EUR 1,79%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
67,6928 USD 1,1932 USD 1,79%
Charts|News
TON/EUR (Toncoin-Euro)
5,8403 EUR -0,0918 EUR -1,55%
Charts|News
TON/USD (Toncoin-US-Dollar)
6,4427 USD -0,1012 USD -1,55%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
309,0463 EUR 2,4313 EUR 0,79%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
340,9245 USD 2,6821 USD 0,79%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 33

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 33/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -10,13 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,68 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Stellar

Stellar: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Neo

Neo: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Avalanche

Avalanche: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Polygon

Polygon: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Monero

Monero: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ripple

Ripple: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tron

Tron: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Litecoin

Litecoin: 9,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com