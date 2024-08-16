KW 33: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 33/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.08.2024 und dem 16.08.2024. Stand ist der 16.08.2024.
Platz 30: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -10,13 Prozent
Platz 29: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,68 Prozent
Platz 28: Stellar
Stellar: -4,72 Prozent
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -3,14 Prozent
Platz 25: Neo
Neo: -3,08 Prozent
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -3,03 Prozent
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -3,00 Prozent
Platz 22: Avalanche
Avalanche: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,60 Prozent
Platz 20: Polygon
Polygon: -2,22 Prozent
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -1,70 Prozent
Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,65 Prozent
Platz 17: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 14: Monero
Monero: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 13: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 12: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 11: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 9: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 8: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: 0,64 Prozent
Platz 6: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,89 Prozent
Platz 4: Tron
Tron: 3,32 Prozent
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 3,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 6,23 Prozent
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 9,72 Prozent
