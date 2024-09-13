KW 37: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 37/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.09.2024 und dem 13.09.2024. Stand ist der 13.09.2024.
Platz 30: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,46 Prozent
Platz 29: Tron
Tron: -1,44 Prozent
Platz 28: Monero
Monero: -0,84 Prozent
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 24: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 4,46 Prozent
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: 4,52 Prozent
Platz 22: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 4,59 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: 4,79 Prozent
Platz 20: Solana
Solana: 5,08 Prozent
Platz 19: Polkadot
Polkadot: 6,04 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: 6,30 Prozent
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: 6,46 Prozent
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: 6,49 Prozent
Platz 15: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 7,07 Prozent
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: 7,11 Prozent
Platz 13: Cardano
Cardano: 7,44 Prozent
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: 8,07 Prozent
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,52 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 8,85 Prozent
Platz 9: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 9,04 Prozent
Platz 8: Chainlink
Chainlink: 9,42 Prozent
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 9,67 Prozent
Platz 6: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 10,12 Prozent
Platz 5: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 10,25 Prozent
Platz 4: Uniswap
Uniswap: 10,62 Prozent
Platz 3: Polygon
Polygon: 12,41 Prozent
Platz 2: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 12,53 Prozent
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 19,54 Prozent
