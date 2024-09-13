DAX18.699 +1,0%ESt504.844 +0,6%MSCIW3.633 +0,6%Dow41.394 +0,7%Nas17.684 +0,7%Bitcoin54.143 -1,0%Euro1,1077 ±0,0%Öl72,18 -0,1%Gold2.581 ±0,0%
KW 37: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

15.09.24 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Wochenvergleich

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 37

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 37/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.09.2024 und dem 13.09.2024. Stand ist der 13.09.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tron

Tron: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Monero

Monero: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: 4,52 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Solana

Solana: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Polkadot

Polkadot: 6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: 6,30 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: 6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: 6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 7,07 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Cardano

Cardano: 7,44 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: 8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 8,85 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 9,04 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Chainlink

Chainlink: 9,42 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 9,67 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 10,12 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 10,25 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Uniswap

Uniswap: 10,62 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Polygon

Polygon: 12,41 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 12,53 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 19,54 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com