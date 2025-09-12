KW 37: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 37/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 07.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Neo
Neo: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Monero
Monero: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Polkadot
Polkadot: 5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: VeChain
VeChain: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 5,09 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ripple
Ripple: 5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,32 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tron
Tron: 5,34 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 6,51 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Uniswap
Uniswap: 6,66 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Cardano
Cardano: 6,97 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: 7,23 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Stellar
Stellar: 8,27 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Avalanche
Avalanche: 15,45 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Solana
Solana: 16,00 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 16,59 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 51,10 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
