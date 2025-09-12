DAX23.698 ±-0,0%ESt505.391 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,40 +1,9%Dow45.834 -0,6%Nas22.141 +0,4%Bitcoin98.867 ±0,0%Euro1,1727 ±0,0%Öl66,88 +0,9%Gold3.643 ±0,0%
KW 37: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

14.09.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 37: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 37

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 37/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 07.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Neo

Neo: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Monero

Monero: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Polkadot

Polkadot: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: VeChain

VeChain: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ripple

Ripple: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tron

Tron: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 6,51 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Uniswap

Uniswap: 6,66 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Cardano

Cardano: 6,97 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tezos

Tezos: 7,23 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Stellar

Stellar: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Avalanche

Avalanche: 15,45 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Solana

Solana: 16,00 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 16,59 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 51,10 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com