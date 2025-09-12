DAX23.698 ±-0,0%ESt505.391 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,40 +1,9%Dow45.834 -0,6%Nas22.141 +0,4%Bitcoin98.849 ±0,0%Euro1,1727 ±0,0%Öl66,88 +0,9%Gold3.643 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 37

14.09.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 37: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Aluminiumpreis
2.689,50 USD 46,78 USD 1,77%
Baumwolle
0,65 USD 0,00 USD 0,31%
Bleipreis
1.957,00 USD 13,50 USD 0,69%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,58 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,13%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
91,70 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,05%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,96 USD 0,04 USD 1,20%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
3.643,13 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
2,97 USD -0,09 USD -3,02%
Heizölpreis
60,50 USD 0,26 USD 0,44%
Holzpreis
545,00 USD 26,50 USD 5,11%
Kaffeepreis
4,01 USD 0,01 USD 0,29%
Kakaopreis
5.107,00 GBP -163,00 GBP -3,09%
Kohlepreis
93,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Kupferpreis
10.004,50 USD 78,50 USD 0,79%
Lebendrindpreis
2,30 USD -0,03 USD -1,08%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,97 USD -0,01 USD -1,12%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,97 USD -0,01 USD -1,12%
Maispreis
3,99 USD 0,02 USD 0,38%
Mastrindpreis
3,50 USD -0,05 USD -1,42%
Milchpreis
17,58 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Naphthapreis (European)
564,52 USD 3,40 USD 0,61%
Nickelpreis
15.175,00 USD 275,00 USD 1,85%
Ölpreis (Brent)
66,88 USD 0,57 USD 0,86%
Ölpreis (WTI)
62,59 USD 0,35 USD 0,56%
Orangensaftpreis
2,50 USD 0,09 USD 3,89%
Palladiumpreis
1.188,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Palmölpreis
4.383,00 MYR 0,00 MYR 0,00%
Platinpreis
1.398,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Rapspreis
473,00 EUR 6,50 EUR 1,39%
Reispreis
11,19 USD -0,14 USD -1,19%
Silberpreis
42,14 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
293,00 USD 12,00 USD 4,27%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD -0,00 USD -0,98%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,10 USD -0,00 USD -0,02%
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,12%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
189,75 EUR 0,25 EUR 0,13%
Zinkpreis
2.950,00 USD 42,00 USD 1,44%
Zinnpreis
34.775,00 USD -25,00 USD -0,07%
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,06%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 37

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 28: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 9,81 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 11,21 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis