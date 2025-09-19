So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Toncoin von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht

KW 38: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Heute im Fokus

Aktien von Continental und Aumovio nach Abspaltung weiter beflügelt. Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie: Beteiligung an Value-Based-Care-Geschäft erhöht. Stabilus kündigt Sparprogramm an. Inflation in Japan im August weiter erhöht. NORMA-Aktie weiter von Wassermanagement-Angeboten gestützt. DHL-Aktie gibt nach: FedEx und Analystenabstufung belasten. BoJ hält Zins stabil und kündigt ETF-Verkäufe an.