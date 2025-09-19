KW 38: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 38/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 14.09.2025 und dem 19.09.2025. Stand ist der 19.09.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -5,68 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Monero
Monero: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Uniswap
Uniswap: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Solana
Solana: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Neo
Neo: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tron
Tron: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Tezos
Tezos: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Stellar
Stellar: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Litecoin
Litecoin: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,59 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Cardano
Cardano: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: VeChain
VeChain: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Polkadot
Polkadot: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 6,07 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Avalanche
Avalanche: 14,94 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
