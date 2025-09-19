DAX23.639 -0,2%ESt505.458 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,00 -3,3%Dow46.315 +0,4%Nas22.631 +0,7%Bitcoin98.426 -0,1%Euro1,1746 ±0,0%Öl66,66 -1,3%Gold3.685 ±0,0%
US-Börsen erzielen neue Rekorde -- DAX mit Minus ins Wochenende -- FedEx steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- Infineon, D--Wave Quantum, Plug Power, AMD, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, Ströer im Fokus
Tops & Flops

KW 38: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

21.09.25 02:25 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 38: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 38

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 38/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 14.09.2025 und dem 19.09.2025. Stand ist der 19.09.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -5,68 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Monero

Monero: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Uniswap

Uniswap: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Chainlink

Chainlink: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Solana

Solana: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Neo

Neo: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tron

Tron: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tezos

Tezos: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Stellar

Stellar: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Litecoin

Litecoin: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Cardano

Cardano: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: VeChain

VeChain: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Polkadot

Polkadot: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 6,07 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Avalanche

Avalanche: 14,94 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com