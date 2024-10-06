DAX19.121 +0,6%ESt504.955 +0,7%MSCIW3.699 +0,6%Dow42.353 +0,8%Nas18.138 +1,2%Bitcoin56.525 ±-0,0%Euro1,0965 -0,6%Öl78,14 +0,3%Gold2.652 ±0,0%
KW 40: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

06.10.24 03:26 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 40

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 40/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.09.2024 und dem 04.10.2024. Stand ist der 04.10.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -19,03 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ripple

Ripple: -18,97 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -13,55 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tezos

Tezos: -13,24 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: VeChain

VeChain: -13,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -12,77 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Cardano

Cardano: -11,49 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: -10,99 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -10,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Uniswap

Uniswap: -10,67 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Avalanche

Avalanche: -10,66 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Solana

Solana: -10,45 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -10,14 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: -9,93 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -9,82 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Polygon

Polygon: -9,58 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: -9,20 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -9,04 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -8,73 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,50 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -7,44 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Litecoin

Litecoin: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Monero

Monero: -4,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tron

Tron: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

