KW 40: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 40/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.09.2024 und dem 04.10.2024. Stand ist der 04.10.2024.
Platz 30: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -19,03 Prozent
Platz 29: Ripple
Ripple: -18,97 Prozent
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -13,55 Prozent
Platz 27: Tezos
Tezos: -13,24 Prozent
Platz 26: VeChain
VeChain: -13,04 Prozent
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -12,77 Prozent
Platz 24: Cardano
Cardano: -11,49 Prozent
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -10,99 Prozent
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -10,94 Prozent
Platz 21: Uniswap
Uniswap: -10,67 Prozent
Platz 20: Avalanche
Avalanche: -10,66 Prozent
Platz 19: Solana
Solana: -10,45 Prozent
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -10,14 Prozent
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,93 Prozent
Platz 16: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -9,82 Prozent
Platz 15: Polygon
Polygon: -9,58 Prozent
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: -9,20 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -9,04 Prozent
Platz 12: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -8,73 Prozent
Platz 11: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,50 Prozent
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -7,44 Prozent
Platz 9: Litecoin
Litecoin: -7,11 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -6,11 Prozent
Platz 7: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -5,85 Prozent
Platz 6: Monero
Monero: -4,78 Prozent
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,42 Prozent
Platz 1: Tron
Tron: 0,53 Prozent
