KW 41: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

13.10.24 02:14 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Wochenvergleich

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9136 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
57.580,6876 EUR -171,8035 EUR -0,30%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63.011,1801 USD -188,0065 USD -0,30%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.257,5194 EUR -5,9512 EUR -0,26%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.470,4283 USD -6,5125 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9141 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
526,0354 EUR -0,6654 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
575,4348 USD -0,9397 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
133,4951 EUR -0,4241 EUR -0,32%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
146,0315 USD -0,5178 USD -0,35%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
133,6888 EUR -0,2400 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
146,2434 USD -0,3164 USD -0,22%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,4904 EUR -0,0026 EUR -0,52%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5366 USD -0,0028 USD -0,52%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1012 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,52%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1108 USD -0,0006 USD -0,52%
Charts|News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
26,0812 EUR -0,0722 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
28,5305 USD -0,0895 USD -0,31%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,1480 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,35%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,1619 USD -0,0006 USD -0,39%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
1,8585 EUR -0,0477 EUR -2,50%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
2,0330 USD -0,0530 USD -2,54%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 41

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 41/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.10.2024 und dem 11.10.2024. Stand ist der 11.10.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Chainlink

Chainlink: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: VeChain

VeChain: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Cardano

Cardano: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polygon

Polygon: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tezos

Tezos: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ripple

Ripple: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 12,43 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com