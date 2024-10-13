KW 41: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 41/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.10.2024 und dem 11.10.2024. Stand ist der 11.10.2024.
Platz 30: Chainlink
Chainlink: -3,88 Prozent
Platz 29: VeChain
VeChain: -3,54 Prozent
Platz 28: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,49 Prozent
Platz 27: Cardano
Cardano: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 26: Polygon
Polygon: -2,25 Prozent
Platz 25: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,72 Prozent
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,40 Prozent
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: -1,20 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: -0,86 Prozent
Platz 18: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,84 Prozent
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,75 Prozent
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 15: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -0,46 Prozent
Platz 14: Tezos
Tezos: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 12: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 11: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 10: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 9: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,19 Prozent
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,26 Prozent
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 6: Ripple
Ripple: 0,77 Prozent
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 1,69 Prozent
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 2,72 Prozent
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 4,10 Prozent
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 4,38 Prozent
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 12,43 Prozent
