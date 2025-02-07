DAX21.787 -0,5%ESt505.325 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto14,65 +1,0%Dow44.303 -1,0%Nas19.523 -1,4%Bitcoin93.673 +0,2%Euro1,0330 ±-0,0%Öl74,69 +0,6%Gold2.861 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J BYD A0M4W9 Porsche PAG911 BASF BASF11 Infineon 623100 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht nach Rekordhoch schwächer ins Wochenende -- Amazon enttäuscht mit Prognose -- Milliardenauftrag für Rheinmetall -- Pinterest, NVIDIA, L'Oréal im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 6 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 6
KW 6: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 6: So performanten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 6: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

08.02.25 03:47 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 6: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9682 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0003 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
93.672,5684 EUR 205,9717 EUR 0,22%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
96.777,7802 USD 212,7995 USD 0,22%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.557,6715 EUR 15,5729 EUR 0,61%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.642,4574 USD 16,0891 USD 0,61%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9680 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,3101 EUR -0,0053 EUR -0,23%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3867 USD -0,0055 USD -0,23%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
186,7131 EUR 0,5962 EUR 0,32%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
192,9026 USD 0,6160 USD 0,32%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2391 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2470 USD 0,0003 USD 0,10%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
186,5022 EUR 0,6236 EUR 0,34%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
192,6847 USD 0,6443 USD 0,34%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
556,1677 EUR -3,4334 EUR -0,61%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
574,6045 USD -3,5472 USD -0,61%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6796 EUR -0,0046 EUR -0,67%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7021 USD -0,0047 USD -0,67%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
100,8322 EUR 0,7383 EUR 0,74%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
104,1748 USD 0,7628 USD 0,74%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2220 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2293 USD -0,0006 USD -0,28%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 06/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.02.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: VeChain

VeChain: -10,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -9,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -9,04 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Cardano

Cardano: -8,96 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,93 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -8,48 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -7,39 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Polygon

Polygon: -7,21 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,86 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Neo

Neo: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: -5,92 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -5,64 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -5,28 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Stellar

Stellar: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: -4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tezos

Tezos: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Monero

Monero: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Uniswap

Uniswap: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com