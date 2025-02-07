KW 6: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 06/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.02.2025 und dem 07.02.2025. Stand ist der 07.02.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: VeChain
VeChain: -10,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -9,42 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -9,04 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Cardano
Cardano: -8,96 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,93 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -8,48 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -7,39 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Polygon
Polygon: -7,21 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,86 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Neo
Neo: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: -5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -5,64 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -5,58 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -5,28 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Stellar
Stellar: -4,59 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: -4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tezos
Tezos: -3,24 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Monero
Monero: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Uniswap
Uniswap: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com