Mai 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Mai 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.05.2025 und dem 31.05.2025. Stand ist der 31.05.2025.
Platz 29: VeChain
VeChain: -11,16 Prozent
Platz 28: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,07 Prozent
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -5,96 Prozent
Platz 26: Chainlink
Chainlink: -5,67 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -4,31 Prozent
Platz 24: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,48 Prozent
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -3,39 Prozent
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 20: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: -1,70 Prozent
Platz 18: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 17: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 16: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 0,38 Prozent
Platz 14: Tezos
Tezos: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: 3,41 Prozent
Platz 12: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 6,22 Prozent
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,46 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 8,47 Prozent
Platz 9: Tron
Tron: 9,17 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 9,23 Prozent
Platz 7: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 9,56 Prozent
Platz 6: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 9,67 Prozent
Platz 5: Uniswap
Uniswap: 14,65 Prozent
Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 15,58 Prozent
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 19,26 Prozent
Platz 2: Ethereum
Ethereum: 38,01 Prozent
Platz 1: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 38,03 Prozent
