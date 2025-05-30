DAX23.997 +0,3%ESt505.367 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,19 -0,4%Dow42.270 +0,1%Nas19.114 -0,3%Bitcoin92.820 -0,3%Euro1,1371 +0,2%Öl64,11 +0,3%Gold3.309 +0,5%
Mai 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.06.25 03:07 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Mai 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Mai 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Mai 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.05.2025 und dem 31.05.2025. Stand ist der 31.05.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: VeChain

VeChain: -11,16 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Neo

Neo: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Chainlink

Chainlink: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tezos

Tezos: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 8,47 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tron

Tron: 9,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 9,23 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 9,56 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 9,67 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Uniswap

Uniswap: 14,65 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 15,58 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 19,26 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ethereum

Ethereum: 38,01 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 38,03 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com